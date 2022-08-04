FHA-Food & Beverage 2022 – Singapore’s biggest B2B trade show – returns physically for the first time since the pandemic with over 2,000 exhibitors with the largest international participants of over 50 international group pavilions

Originally held biennially, the tradeshow will now become a yearly affair to meet the demand for a quality annual sourcing platform in Asia.

This year will see Alternative Proteins Asia debuting with the largest gathering of progressive companies, entrepreneurs, start-up competition and conference from this maturing vertical in Singapore to date.

After being a part of Food&HotelAsia (FHA) for 44 years, FHA Horeca, which caters to hotels, restaurants, and cafes, will have a spin-off on its own held from 25-28 October 2022.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 – Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) – Food & Beverage 2022, Singapore’s biggest B2B trade show, is back physically for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. It will return across four days from 5-8 September 2022 at the Singapore EXPO as an in-person event featuring over 2,000 exhibitors and 50 international group pavilions with an expected 35,000 local and international visitors spanning 60,000 square metres of exhibition space. FHA-Food & Beverage will also offer over 70 seminars conducted by over 100 speakers in 3 theatres over 4 days.

FHA-Food & Beverage 2018 at the Singapore Expo

Janice Lee, Event Director – Food, HKG and Singapore, FHA said: “This year will see participation from the largest ever international group pavilion in FHA-Food & Beverage such as Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, South Korea, and the Netherlands. We welcome more than 50 group pavilions across the world and with European Union as our Country of Honour, FHA will come together to contribute to a B2B platform where industry professionals across Asia can connect, trade, and discover the latest industry trends. With a 44-year strong track record, FHA continues to cement its position as the most important business event for international suppliers to meet buyers in Asia and beyond while continuing to evolve with the times.”

Mr Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board said: “We are excited to have FHA-Food & Beverage 2022, our largest international B2B tradeshow, return in force to Singapore. The evolution of FHA into two distinct mega events – FHA-Food & Beverage and FHA-HoReCa – reflects the continued importance of these business platforms for the F&B industry, as well as the trust that global event organisers have in Singapore. We look forward to welcoming all exhibitors and visitors to our city and will work closely with organisers to ensure a successful event.”

What’s New at FHA-Food & Beverage 2022

Novel to the 2022 edition of FHA-Food & Beverage is a brand new 1,400sqm feature zone dedicated entirely to plant-based and food-technology alternatives to animal proteins. Alternative Protein Asia (APA) is offering a maturing industry vertical a new B2B platform to conduct business, connect with investors, address sustainable practices, and provide a four-day thought-leadership conference on innovation.

Estimated to be worth $36.61 billion by 2029, the alternative protein market will be heavily influenced by Asia’s large population and increasing appetite for meat and protein. Since the global food system accounts for 26% of current global greenhouse gas emissions, investing in alternative proteins has one of the biggest impacts on decarbonization, with the highest CO2 savings per dollar of any sector (WeForum), and APA is the natural progression for companies that address climate change while targeting affluent consumers in Asia’s markets.

Exhibiting food tech companies include global players like Impossible Foods, Harvest Gourmet, First Pride, Big Idea Ventures, Finnebrogue, Tindle, Oatside, GrowthWell, Shiok Meats and many others.

APA’s exciting four-day conference program is highlighting the now and next for the industry, with over 40 thought leaders and experts from Good Food Institute (GFI), Nestle, Tyson Foods, Accor, AgFunder VC, CSIRO, GlobalData, Euromonitor, NTUC Fairprice, SaladStop!, SuperMeat, TurtleTree Labs, Singapore Management University (SMU), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), Innovate360, The Trendlines Group, Green Rebel Foods and more.

APA will also host the inaugural Big Idea Food Competition (BIFC), created by Big Idea Ventures, which will shine a spotlight on the best plant-based food entrepreneurs in Asia with the winner clinching an investment prize of US$200,000 at the finals.

Other exciting and new features and key events in the line-up include the:

– FHA Culinary Challenge where top chefs and culinary teams compete to be the best in their field;

– Halal Theatre, co-organized by Warees Halal is offering a large selection of workshops and seminars that will focus on four main areas: certification, trends, technologies, and case studies with guest speakers from Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), Singapore Business Federation (SBF), ASEAN Food and Beverage Alliance (AFBA), Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT;

– F&B Start-Up Village, an ideal launchpad for F&B start-ups;

– Food Technology Zone which will spotlight on industry developments and future trends in food processing and manufacturing, packaging solution ; and

– FHA Seminar with four days of industry seminars and workshops including the NYP Learning Studio, Ministry of Trade & Industry (MTI), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Enterprise Singapore, Redmart, Asian Trade Center, foodpanda, HappyFresh, European Union and many others.

The registration for on-site seminars is highly encouraged through a 2-step process: registration for FHA can be done here first. Next, register for seminars from your FHA profile page.

FHA-Food & Beverage 2022 at a Glance

Date 05 – 08 September 2022 (Mon – Thu) Time 10.00am – 6.00pm

10.00am – 4.00pm (Last Day) Venue Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150 Website https://www.fhafnb.com/ Featuring Food & Beverage, Food Ingredients, Food Technology, F&B Start-Up Village, Halal Zone, Alternative Protein Asia

Hashtag: #FHA-Food&Beverage2022

