Thai Medical Council Warns Sexual Contact With Foreigners Risky Amid Monkeypox Outbreak

A member of the Medical Council of Thailand has advised Thais to avoid having sexual contact with foreigners amid the outbreak of monkeypox virus in the country.

Dr. Amorn Leelarasamee, a member of the Medical Council of Thailand, told Thairath Newspaper that government agencies should pass special regulations to isolate foreigners who have been in contact with the virus.

In order to control the virus, he says, Thailand should monitor risk groups, particularly foreigners, and strictly prohibit sexual contact.

The doctor cited the case of the Nigerian patient who fled isolation as evidence that Thailand’s laws regarding monkeypox isolation are not sufficient.

The 27-year-old man, identified as Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, was told at the hospital to self-isolate to avoid spreading the virus, but he instead fled and was later apprehended in Cambodia.

Thailand later confirmed the second Monkeypox case with a 45-year-old man who had sexual contact with a foreign male.

The third case of Monkeypox is a German national who arrived to Phuket on 18 July with family.

Laos’ Department of Communicable Disease Control has been monitoring the Monkeypox situation in tourists since May of this year.