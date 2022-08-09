Tmark Resort Vang Vieng Awarded Five Stars

Tmark Resort in Vang Vieng became the first resort in Vang Vieng to receive a five-star rating from the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism on August 5.

Tmark resort Vang Vieng is situated in a quiet and scenic location near downtown Vang Vieng along the Nam Song River. Its position fully showcases the iconic green mountains across the river, displaying the sublime beauty of Vang Vieng.

The resort features a 24-hour dining restaurant, a spacious swimming pool, a pool bar, a fitness center, a spa, a meeting room, and access to free wi-fi connection throughout the resort.

The five-star resort offers a range of services to welcome international guests such as five spoken languages, including English, Tagalog (Filipino), Korean and Thai.

The award ceremony was held under the authority of Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ms. Syphonepai Sitthixay, and the Mayor of Vang Vieng, Mr. Bounchanh Malavong, as well as the shareholders, Mr. Kim Ki Chang and Mr. Chong Nakhonesak as well as Mr. Bo Ackalith Xayyasone.

Ms. Syphonepai Sitthixay, Deputy Director General of Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, congratulated Tmark Resort Vang Vieng on receiving the designation as a five-star hotel.

The resort, the Deputy Director General said, is certified by Safe and Clean standard (LaoSafe), ensuring its hygienic safety.

On this occasion, Mr. Francis Fernandes, General Director of Tmark Resort Vang Vieng, thanked the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism and provincial officials for their attendance at the awarding of the first five-star hotel in Vang Vieng.

The resort’s new five-star designation is a hopeful sign for Lao tourism, which is still working to bounce back following the country’s re-opening.