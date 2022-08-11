Mountain B Owner Arrested in Thailand Following Fire

Thai police arrested the owner of Mountain Bar & Bistro on Friday after a fire at the pub killed several people and injured many more.

Pongsiri Panprasong, the 27-year-old owner of the pub, will face charges by the Pattaya Court for operating the business without a license, among other offenses.

In the beginning of this month, a fire broke out at Mountain Bar & Bristo on Satthahip’s Sukhumvit Road.

A total of fifteen people were killed in the incident, and many others were seriously injured, with serious burns on their bodies.

The fire began in the ceiling area and a series of explosions occurred, immediately killing several people.

The pub owner has promised to pay 50,000 baht to the families of each dead victim and 10,000 baht to each injured person.

Victim’s families have complained to the police that the pub’s owner has not contacted them to take any responsibility for the tragedy.