Laos Sees Trade Deficit of USD 144 Million in July

Laos posted a trade deficit of 114 million US dollars in July as the balance of imports and exports trended downward.

According to the most recent data from the Lao Trade Portal website, the overall value of trade in July was 968 million US dollars, with 427 million US dollars in exports and 541 million US dollars in imports.

The major exports for July included paper, paper-made products, wood pulp and waste paper, copper ore, iron ore, asphalt, sugar, beverages, clothing, and shoes.

Meanwhile, major imports included vehicles (other than motorcycles and tractors), diesel and mechanical equipment (other than motor vehicles), wood pulp and waste paper, auto parts (including windshields and chains), steel and steel products, magnetic steel, plastic products, gasoline, paper and paper products, livestock, beverage, cabal wires, wood and wooden utensils.

Laos’ biggest export destinations were China, Vietnam, and Thailand, while the top source nations for imports were Thailand, China, and Vietnam.