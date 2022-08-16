Russian University Director Visits Lao Minister of Technology and Communications

The Russian Director of Sirius University paid a courtesy visit to the Lao Minister of Technology and Communications yesterday in connection with the completion of missions in Laos.

Minister of Technology and Communication, Prof. Dr. Borviengkham Vongdala, welcomed the Director of the Center for Urban Studies of Sirius University of Science and Technology, Mr. Andrey Andreyevich Litvinov, at the Ministry of Technology and Communication Office.

Mr. Andrey Andreyevich Litvinov thanked and expressed his gratitude to the Minister for his warm welcome, and also gave a brief introduction of Sirius University, according to an update by the Ministry.

The director stated that the university develops human resources in a variety of fields, including science, education, urban development, and culture.

Sirius University is home to learning centers such as the intelligence research center, artificial intelligence learning center, smart city learning center, and a genetics center with modern laboratories and other facilities.

Mr. Andrey Andreyevich Litvinov also expressed his desire to work with and assist the Ministry of Technology and Communication, and invited the Minister and delegations to visit the university in the future.

The Minister thanked the director and expressed his hope to cooperate and assist in the fields of technology development and human resource development in Laos.