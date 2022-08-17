Lao Youth Footballer to Train Professionally in Italy

A Lao national youth team footballer has recently been selected by the Italian Football Institute to soon train at the professional level in Italy.

The Lao Football Federation (LFF) has announced that Khonesavanh Keonouchanh, the 18-year-old midfielder of Xang Noi Football Club and the much-lauded Lao men’s national U19 football team, has passed the selection process organized by the Italian Football Institute to train at the Rome City Soccer Club.

Khonesavanh (who goes by the nickname Jackie) was selected for his expertise and experience. He previously trained at a football training center in France from 2018 to 2020, when he was a U15 and U16 player for AS Cannes and AS Monaco clubs competing at the Regional French Championship.

Knonesavanh is a star player, and has continued growing his potential and his competence in football since first playing for the Lao national U15 team in 2018. He also played for the U16 team in 2019, and the U19 as of today, according to the LFF.

The Italian Football Institute has said that Jackie will train in Italy for four years, all while pursuing his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

If all goes as planned, he will leave for Italy this coming September.

The LFF has high hopes that “This will be a great chance for Jackie to enhance his football playing skills within four years to come and return to Laos to help upgrade the Lao national football team to a higher level.”