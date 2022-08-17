Railway Fencing Stolen Along Laos-China Railway

The Laos-China Railway Company has reported the theft of fencing along the railway line, raising concerns for the safety of trains and passengers.

Some 26-meters of fencing were removed along a section of the railway line yesterday, with railway police interviewing nearby residents to try to identify the thieves.

The railway has reported the theft of fencing and other railway components in the past, which had been sold to junkyards and scrap collectors.

The Laos-China Railway Company has requested the cooperation of residents living near the railway line, calling on anyone witnessing theft or vandalism to inform authorities via a special hotline (021 891000 or 021 891010).

While the theft of parts costs the railway company thousands, it can also be dangerous for those who enter electrified areas.

A man was electrocuted while cutting cables at a Naxaythong section of the Laos-China Railway in Vientiane Capital in October last year.