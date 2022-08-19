Over 18,000 Dengue Fever Cases in Laos

Dengue fever infections across Laos have reached 18,043 cases since January, including 17 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Center of Information and Education for Health reported on Wednesday that 9,114 cases of dengue have been seen in Vientiane Capital.

2,235 cases were reported in the provinces of Luang Namtha, 1,180 cases in Salavan, and 1,176 cases in Attapeu.

Seventeen deaths have occurred from dengue in total, including five in Vientiane Capital, four in Attapeu, three in Salavan, two each in the provinces of Luang Namtha and Xieng Kuang, and one in Oudomxay.

Lao health authorities are urging people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and places of work to help control the spread of the virus.

The number of dengue fever cases are pushing hospitals in Laos to the limit of beds for patients.

A representative from the Ministry of Health told Laotian Times earlier this month that many hospitals in the nation’s capital have been forced to convert corridors and meeting rooms into wards for dengue fever patients after running out of space.