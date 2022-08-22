Bokeo SEZ Registers Lao and Foreign Workers

Over 1,000 Lao workers have recently been registered by the Department of Labor and Social Welfare in Bokeo Special Economic Zone.

Head of the Department of Labor and Social Welfare, Mr. Odon Maniboun, said that after the official registration of workers in the zone at the beginning of this month, 1,267 Laos workers have registered.

Health check ups on workers and labor conditions were also conducted.

The department began with the registration of Lao workers, followed by the registration of Chinese workers, workers from Myanmar, and other nationalities.

Mr. Odon Maniboun said that, after two weeks of labor registration and health check-ups, it is clear that there are problems in the Special Economic Zone which need to be solved, but doing so will require effort and cooperation.