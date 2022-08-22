Charging for 160KM in just 10 minutes!

Loca accelerates the installation of EV fast charging Stations from Vang Vieng to Pakse.

Loca has begun to speed up the installation of fast charging stations, which have now added charging points at Inthira Vang Vieng Hotel (Vang Vieng) and The Kao Restaurant in Vientiane Capital.

The charging stations will be installed all the way down to Pakse for electric cars to travel without worrying about overnight charging.

With a power of up to 120 kilowatts, the Loca EV charging station charges an electric car for 160 kilometers within 10 minutes.

Hence EV users hit the road quicker to continue their trip as Loca chargers are equipped with GB/T type chargers that support electric cars from China and CCS Type 2 chargers that support electric cars from Europe and ASEAN electric cars, which ensure that EV fast chargers from Loca supports almost all brands of electric cars available in the market.

At the moment, Loca installed 3 EV Fast charging points, which include the Vientiane Plaza Hotel (Vientiane Capital), The Kao Restaurant (Vientiane Capital), and Inthira Vangvieng Hotel (VangVieng) and Loca itself has begun to speed up the installation of charging points in other places.

The EV users can be comforted that they will be able to travel smoothly from north to south with the stations that will be located in Vang Vieng, Vientiane, Paksan, KM20 Road, Thakhek, Savannakhet, Na Pong Road, and Pakse.

Loca EV app, which will organize all the Loca EV charging functions into one app, to use the Loca EV charging station. This includes charging, paying for charging, booking a charging station before arriving, and viewing the locations of the Loca charging stations throughout Laos.

Download the Loca EV app to not miss using the Loca charging station at:

iOS: https://link.loca.la/LOCA-EV_appstore

Android: https://link.loca.la/LOCA-EV_playstore

Website: https://link.loca.la/ev