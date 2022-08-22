Milan Mayoral Advisor Visits Vientiane Mayor to Discuss City Development

A Mayoral Advisor from the Mayor of Milan’s office paid a courtesy visit to Vientiane’s mayor on Friday to discuss urban development and food systems in Laos.

Vientiane mayor, Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone, welcomed and thanked the Mayoral Advisor, Mr. Filippo Gavazzeni, at the Vientiane Cabinet. Gavazzeni is an advisor to the Mayor of Milan, one of Italy’s most populous cities.

The Mayoral Advisor expressed his gratitude for the Vientiane mayor’s warm welcome and stated that the purpose of his visit was to present on the background and the significance of Milan’s Urban Food Policy Pact.

The advisor explained that the pact’s purpose is to create cooperation to offer a variety of assistance in the fields of food security and environmental sustainability.

The two sides also discussed a variety of topics pertaining to urban development and sustainability.

Italy and Laos formally established diplomatic relations on 7 December, 1965.