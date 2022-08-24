Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited, to introduce Hoi Tung Trading Company Limited as major shareholder

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach

4 August 2022 –

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

(“Best Mart 360” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 2360.HK), a leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, announced that Mr. Lin Tsz Fung and Ms. Hui Ngai Fan entered into a memorandum of understanding ( the “MOU”) with China Merchants Hoi Tung Trading Company Limited (the “

China Merchants

Hoi Tung Trading”), in relation to the possible sale and purchase of the Shares. Pursuant to the MOU,

China Merchants

Hoi Tung Trading intends to purchase 490,000,000 Shares in aggregate, representing 49% of the total issued Shares.

China Merchants Hoi Tung Trading is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Merchants Group Limited and is a comprehensive trading company covering food, transportation, and commodity, with subsidiaries in 10 cities in China and 7 branches overseas.

About Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited operates chain retail stores under the brand “Best Mart 360˚”, offering wide selection of imported and pre-packaged leisure foods and other grocery products principally from overseas. It is the Group’s business objective to offer “Best Quality” and “Best Price” products to customers through continuous efforts on global procurement with a mission to provide comfortable shopping environment and pleasurable shopping experience to customers. As at 31 March 2022, the Group operated a total of 138 chain retail stores, spanning strategic locations with heavy pedestrian flow in Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen. Among the chain retail stores, the global gourmet brand “FoodVille” launched in September 2021 is also included, targeting the medium-to-high-end-market.