DHL Supply Chain celebrates the groundbreaking of DHL Yachiyo Logistics Center in Yachiyo, Chiba

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 24 August 2022 – DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics, celebrates the groundbreaking of the DHL Yachiyo Logistics Center in Yachiyo, Chiba Prefecture in Japan. This marks a strategic step by DHL Supply Chain to grow its business presence in Greater Tokyo.

Developed by the Real Estate Solutions team in DHL Supply Chain, the 40,000-sqm facility aims to provides optimum logistics services tailored for customers in the consumer and retail sector, especially those in luxury retail lifestyle products. The new multi-customer facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

DHL Yachiyo Logistics Center is strategically located along Route 16 with good connectivity to airports and seaport. It is also located along the main route of Fashion Bin, a unique delivery network developed and operated daily by DHL Supply Chain for major retail stores and shopping malls, offering efficiency and convenience to customers in fashion and apparel.

The new building will feature environmentally sustainable solutions such as solar panels on the roof, which will power the energy needs of the warehouse and office, rainwater harvesting, and LED lighting with motion sensors. Amenities such as sheltered bicycle parking is designed to support employees who wish to cycle to work to reduce their carbon footprint. The facility aims to obtain LEED Gold, a global green building rating system by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Jérôme Gillet, President & Representative Director, CEO Japan and Korea, DHL Supply Chain said, “With fast-changing market demands and requirement for quick response, the consumer and retail sector is the industry where we can demonstrate our strengths supported by the largest global network and highly quality-managed processes.

This investment demonstrate our confidence in our strong market position and future growth. By utilizing our global best practices and know-how coupled with knowledge of the local market and fashion logistics expertise developed over the years, we will provide supply chain solutions a step ahead of customer needs to support their business and grow together.”

Facility name DHL Yachiyo Logistics Center Developer DHL Supply Chain Address 120-8 Imonokubo Yachiyo, Chiba Total floor area 40,699 sqm Structure/number of floors Steel construction (with reinforced concrete foundation), four-storied warehouse building and five-storied office building Design and construction Sato Kogyo Co., Ltd Completion End of 2023

