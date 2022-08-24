Thai PM Prayut Ordered to Suspend Duties Pending Review of Term

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ordered Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to temporarily cease his official duties until the court can review the legality of his eight-year term limit.
Bangkok Post reports that the Constitutional Court voted 5-4 in ordering Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suspended from duty.
The order was given after the court decided to accept a petition seeking a ruling on his eight-year tenure as prime minister.
Until the court reaches a decision, Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, will serve as caretaker.
Protesters in Bangkok called for the resignation of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday night.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha vanished from his Government House office on Wednesday, sparking calls for him to resign as Prime Minister due to the eight-year total term limit imposed by the junta-backed constitution of 2017.
The opposition bloc and government critics insist that Prayut’s term began on August 24, 2014 when he was first appointed prime minister following the coup a few months earlier.