Thai PM Prayut Ordered to Suspend Duties Pending Review of Term

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ordered Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to temporarily cease his official duties until the court can review the legality of his eight-year term limit.



Bangkok Post reports that the Constitutional Court voted 5-4 in ordering Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suspended from duty.

The order was given after the court decided to accept a petition seeking a ruling on his eight-year tenure as prime minister.

Until the court reaches a decision, Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, will serve as caretaker.

Protesters in Bangkok called for the resignation of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday night.