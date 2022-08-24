Traveloka supports Indonesia’s digital transformation acceleration through the G20 DEWG

As the coordinator of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Industry Task Force (ITF) in the G20 Indonesia 2022 Presidency, Traveloka is helping the Indonesia government in realizing an inclusive, and sustainable digital transformation.

Through this initiative, Traveloka has undertaken various programs to upskill digital talents and strengthen the ecosystem in the tourism industry.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA- Media OutReach – 24 August 2022 – Digitization drives tremendous benefits by offering new economic growth opportunities across various sectors, including the tourism industry. According to Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company’s e-Conomy SEA 2021 report, the pandemic has generated up to 21 million new digital customers between 2020 and the first half of 2021. Digital activity in 2020 showed that Indonesia’s digital economy gross domestic product (GDP) surged 11%[1], while its tourism sector showed a good performance in the beginning of 2022, and is expected to grow up to 4.3% from 4.2%[2] in 2021.

(From left to right: Timothy Marbun, Host; Mira Tayyiba, Secretary-General for the Indonesia Ministry of Communications and Informatics and Chair of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG); Widyasari Listyowulan, Vice President of Public Policy & Government Relations, Traveloka; Yose Rizal Damuri, Executive Director, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS); Ichwan Makmur Nasution, Head of International Institutional Center in the Indonesia Ministry of Communications and Informatics; Raden Rhina Anita Ernita Martono, Head of Public Relations Bureau in the Indonesia Ministry of Communications and Informatics)

Carrying the theme, “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, the G20 Indonesia 2022 Presidency will seize the momentum to establish a sustainable and inclusive transformation while exploring new avenues to shape a more adaptive G20 against future crises. Focused on economic recovery through increased digital utilization, the Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo) is collaborating with 40 digital platform providers in Indonesia, collectively named the Industry Task Force (ITF), under the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG). This collaboration aims to contribute to the success of digital economy discussions toward an inclusive, and sustainable digital ecosystem.

“The G20 DEWG aspires to achieve digital transformation to generate added value in each sector supporting Indonesia’s national economy. Based on a Kominfo survey, conducted in collaboration with the Indonesia Internet Service Provider Association (APJII), 77% of Indonesians utilize the Internet for more than eight hours daily. Considering that digital adoption has become an integral part of daily lives, the optimization of digital skills and literacy is crucial. In addition, the continued partnership with the private sector is crucial in building a stronger economy foundation in our digital transformation efforts,” stated Mira Tayyiba, Secretary-General for the Indonesia Ministry of Communications and Informatics and Chair of G20 DEWG, during the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Industry Task Force Indonesia 2022 media discussion that was conducted on Friday, 19 August 2022.

Themed “Establishing Digital Ecosystem Synergy for Post-Pandemic Global Recovery“, the three priorities of this discussion are connectivity and post-pandemic recovery, digital skills and literacy, as well as cross-border data flows. The DEWG also invited experts to discuss the economic aspect in the three priorities and its alignment toward digital transformation and national economic growth.

Southeast Asia’s travel and lifestyle platform, Traveloka, was appointed by the Ministry of Communications and Informatics as the coordinator of G20 DEWG ITF 2022. As a technology company, Traveloka believes in the importance of synergy across sectors, and is committed to supporting the government in its efforts to increase digital literacy and talents in the country. This can be realized by encouraging industry players to adopt technology, in order to extend their service access, as well as support their businesses.

Widyasari Listyowulan, Vice President of Public Policy & Government Relations, Traveloka said, “We believe that collaboration in an inclusive, sustainable, and empowering digital ecosystem is the driving force for Indonesia’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Thus, through Traveloka’s involvement in the DEWG ITF, we actively coordinate discussions and strong partnerships between industry players to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation and economic recovery. Digital platforms enable an extended and simplified access for the ecosystem, including Traveloka’s partners and customers. Traveloka is committed to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions to fulfill Indonesia’s travel and lifestyle needs, as well as contribute to the tourism ecosystem in collaboration with our partners and SMEs in Indonesia.”

Yose Rizal Damuri, Executive Director, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said, “The pandemic has become the momentum of change for Indonesia. In the past two years, digitization grew rapidly, forcing digital adoption across the country. It also changed the operational landscape across economic sectors. While the surge of digital utilization brings recovery and growth opportunities for Indonesia’s economy, there are many aspects that require further optimization, such as infrastructure, human resources and users’ literacy. This initiative led by the Ministry of Communications and Informatics and Traveloka through G20 DEWG ITF Indonesia 2022 encourages the collaboration between government, industry players, and the public through the extension of digital infrastructure, utilization, and also various forms of training and empowerment for the public and SMEs that will be the enabler for Indonesia’s economic recovery acceleration.”

As the coordinator of ITF, Traveloka actively encourages fellow digital platform players to accelerate digital literacy and talents through a series of G20 DEWG 2022 activities in the form of seminars on economy education, as well as the Digital Talent Scholarship program. This is a skills-training program for students at various levels of education, which is initiated by Kominfo. Moreover, to encourage the development of digital talent that is required by the industries, Traveloka has recently collaborated with Monash University in presenting MITRA 5.0, a knowledge sharing program to improve educators’ digital skills and capabilities.

“We are making continuous efforts to drive and distribute an even national economic recovery, through optimized digital transformation. With the support of all G20 DEWG ITF members, we will build a strong, sustainable, and inclusive digital economy in Indonesia together,” added Listyowulan.

The DEWG will continue its fourth meeting in Bali on August 28-30, 2022. During this meeting, G20 DEWG ITF will showcase Indonesia’s digital ecosystem to all delegates of the G20 member countries. G20 DEWG ITF members will also be attending the Digital Innovation Network, to share knowledge and insights in today’s post-pandemic economic recovery to the delegates of G20.

