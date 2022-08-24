Tropical Storm MA-ON to Hit Laos This Week

Tropical Storm MA-ON is expected to hit Laos this week, bringing more rain to the country.



The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a forecast earlier today saying that tropical storm MA-ON will move into northern Laos from Vietnam bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the northern parts of the country.

MA-ON is expected to reach Laos this evening and continue through Saturday before tapering off.

On Thursday the central provinces, including Vientiane Capital, will see thunderstorms lasting a few days, meaning heavy rain and strong winds in some areas.

Meanwhile, southern provinces will likewise see more heavy thunderstorms and rain from this evening until Saturday.

Authorities have warned people across the country of the continued risk of floods, landslides, and other natural disasters due to torrential rain.

Vientiane Capital experienced flooding again in several districts after heavy rains swept earlier last week.