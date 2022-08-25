Former UK Ambassador Arrested in Myanmar

The UK’s former ambassador to Burma/Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, has been arrested in Yangon, the nation’s capital.

BBC News reports that Ms. Bowman and her husband were arrested at their home in the city on Wednesday and are being held on immigration charges.

The UK embassy is providing consular assistance to Ms. Bowman, who runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business (MCRB), based in the city.

Ms. Bowman served as the UK ambassador to Burma from 2002-2006, and is married to Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and former political prisoner.

Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business (MCRB) describes itself as “an initiative to encourage responsible business activities throughout Myanmar.”

It co-operates with the Institute for Human Rights and Business (IHRB), whose aim is “to make respect for human rights part of everyday business”.

Myanmar’s military junta has extended its state of emergency by six months, saying elections could only be held after the country has achieved stability.

The military regime seized power last year after overthrowing the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung Sung Suu Kyi.

Former ambassador Vicky Bowman is among several foreign nationals currently facing jail time in Myanmar.