Myanmar Military Regime Extends State of Emergency

Myanmar’s military junta has extended its state of emergency by six months, saying elections could only be held after the country has achieved stability.

The military regime seized power last year after overthrowing the democratically-elected civilian government led by Aung Sung Suu Kyi.

Following the coup, the military promised to hold “free and fair” elections in the future, however, on Monday it said it required more time to stabilize the country.

General Min Aung Hlaing, who leads the military junta, first extended the emergency rule last August.

The military rule has seen widespread resistance, plunging the country into civil war, with four activists executed, sparking criticism from foreign organizations and from the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

ASEAN brokered a “five-point consensus” with Myanmar’s military regime last year that would seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict through constructive dialogue and reconciliation.

The regime has failed to meet any of the five points, and has been accused of deliberately detaining foreign press, including a Japanese journalist detained on Saturday.