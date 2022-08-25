Natural Disaster Damages Exceed LAK 10 Billion in Luang Prabang

The Department of Public Works and Transport in Luang Prabang Province has estimated that the damage caused by natural disasters in the province has cost more than LAK 10 billion.

Head of the department of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Bongvang Wangjiasa, said during an interview that the roads in Luang Prabang province have been damaged due to water erosion, landslides, and other natural disasters between Phonxay and Pak Shan District, which are located in the typhoon corridor.

Other roads in the province have also suffered significant damage. Main roads in Phou Lak 9 have not been affected as the damage occurred within the borders of Kasy District, Vientiane Province.

Mr. Bongvang said that, prior to the rainy season, the province signed an agreement with a road construction company to repair the roads, which resulted in the roads being repaired in half a day.

The damage caused by road damage exceeds LAK 10 billion.

All roads are open to normal traffic, but many are still potholed and eroded due to budget constraints that prevent emergency repairs from being completed.