Cambodia Bans Talc Powder Imports Over Asbestos

Cambodia has temporarily halted imports and distribution of talcum powder products after asbestos was discovered in several brands of baby powder.

Khmer Times reports that asbestos-containing talcum powder products were being sold in the country until the ban, including products by cosmetics giant Johnson & Johnson.

Others include D-nee Kids Baby Powder, D-nee Newborn Baby Powder, Kodomo Baby Powder, Bhaesaj Cool Powder, and Babi mild Natural ‘N Mild, all of which are made in Thailand.

Cambodia’s Directorate-general of Consumer Protection, Competition and Fraud Repression (CCF) said on Tuesday that all such products must be asbestos-free.

“Asbestos must not be present in cosmetic products because it can cause severe danger to consumers’ health, especially it can cause cancer,” the CCF said, adding that all talc baby powder must be asbestos-free.

The CCF advised importers and distributors to remove those products from the market and offered two weeks to collect samples of products containing asbestos for examination by a globally renowned independent laboratory.

The laboratory will further announce the results of diagnosis from those baby power.

Johnson & Johnson announced this month that it will stop producing and selling its talc-based baby powder around the world from next year.

The announcement comes more than two years after the pharmaceutical giant discontinued sales of the product in the United States following lawsuits from consumers.