ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 New “Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Awards” to Commend Outstanding Organisations

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 August 2022 – The results ofwere announced and presented at the awards ceremony today at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, where a total of 31 winning companies were officially announced under the 5 award categories. Building on the momentum initiated from the Awards’ inaugural ceremony in 2021, the event themedcontinues themission to strengthen and lead Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) development across local and global corporations.

Winners revealed from the ceremony belonged to a variety of industries, including the food and beverage, manufacturing, and finance industries, etc. Taking the spotlight were Diamond and Platinum award winners which belonged to companies within the developer, construction, private banking and engineering industries, some of which included Hong Kong’s most prominent companies such as Chinachem Group, Henderson Land Development Company Limited, HKR International Limited, Kerry Logistics Network Limited and more.

The ceremony kicked off with an opening speech by the Guest of Honor, Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury, “Hong Kong’s status as Asia’s leading international financial centre, ranked 3rd in the world and 1st in Asia under the Global Financial Centres Index, has well-positioned the city to be the green and sustainable finance hub, raising green and sustainable capital and products in the region. The volume of green and sustainable bonds in Hong Kong last year accounts for one-third of the Asian green and sustainable bond market. And we will continue to work closely with the industry and stakeholders to embrace ESG.”

Founded by IESGB, the Awards is co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), with Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited as the Major Sponsor and Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) as the ESG Data Provider cum Supporting Organisation. IESGB aims for this annual awards to be a platform for leaders and industry professionals from various industries to establish themselves as frontiers, as well as achieve compelling ESG results through the effective development of their portfolios and initiatives.

“Coming to the second year of the award, I am more than delighted to see more organisations investing in ESG development, and continuing to improve their contributions to the sustainable development of the planet,” said Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB. “It is a huge undertaking as the world around us continues to shift rapidly. So, I would like to extend a big congratulations towards all the winners for their strong determination, and for winning this honor. We believe that the ESG performance of an organisation is closely related to its profitability. Organisations with good ESG performance are usually more competitive compared with similar organisations in the industry. Therefore, we especially added the “Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Awards” this year to commend organisations with outstanding corporate governance over the years. I hereby hope that IESGB will continue to grow in the coming year and have more different industries and organisations participate in the Awards, leading the Hong Kong ESG development to reach a new peak.”

Categories for the awards were divided across listed companies, large enterprises, NGOs, and SMEs. Mr Vincent Pang, Managing Director of AVISTA Group, took the lead as the Head Juror alongside 14 other jurors from a range of sectors, including finance, education, social services and more.

Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022:

ESG Benchmark Awards Award Type The ESG Leader Kerry Properties Limited Diamond NWS Holdings Limited Diamond Café de Coral Holdings Limited Diamond Henderson Land Development Company Limited Diamond Sino Land Company Limited Platinum Link Asset Management Limited Platinum Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Gold Kerry Logistics Network Limited Silver Fosun International Limited Silver Techtronic Industries Company Limited Silver Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility Link Asset Management Limited Winner Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility Kerry Properties Limited Winner Outstanding Performance in Governance NWS Holdings Limited Winner Special ESG Awards Award Type The Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year (Listed Company) HKR International Limited Diamond Analogue Holdings Limited Platinum China Resources Cement Holdings Limited Platinum Haitong International Securities Group Limited Platinum Great Eagle Holdings Limited Platinum Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Platinum D&G Technology Holding Company Limited Gold Linklogis Inc. Gold Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited Gold China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited Gold Value Partners Group Limited Gold Midland Holdings Limited Gold Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year (Large Enterprise) Chinachem Group Diamond AXA Hong Kong and Macau Platinum Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited Platinum Hong Yip Holdings Limited Gold FTLife Insurance Company Limited Gold Lik Kai Engineering Co. Ltd. Gold Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year (NGO/NPO) Hong Kong Housing Society Diamond Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong Platinum ESG Product and Service Awards Award Type Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited – Global X ETFs Outstanding Special Awards (Criteria set by Fund Managers) Award Type Outstanding ESG Company Henderson Land Development Company Limited Diamond Sino Land Company Limited Diamond Analogue Holdings Limited Platinum Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Awards Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited Kerry Logistics Network Limited Link Asset Management Limited Techtronic Industries Company Limited

For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022, please visit www.iesgbawards.org.

For the Awards Presentation Ceremony images, please click HERE.



Hashtag: #IESGB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IESGB

Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholder’s awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESG aims to spearhead ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.