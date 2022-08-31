Caretaker Prime Minister of Thailand Granted Acting PM Powers

Yesterday the Thai cabinet issued a resolution to entrust Deputy Prime Minister Prawit, who was serving as the caretaker Prime Minister, with ministerial powers to authorize high-level appointments and budgetary decisions.

Bangkok Post reports that the government cabinet decided on a fresh resolution authorizing the prime minster caretaker to approve appointments and make budget decisions, along with other prime ministerial powers.

Gen. Prawit sat at the cabinet meeting as acting prime minister for the first time yesterday.

In August, Thailand’s Constitutional Court ordered Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to temporarily cease his official duties until the court reviews the legality of his eight-year term limit.

Until the court reaches a decision, the Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, will serve as caretaker and acting prime minister.

An acting prime minister in Thailand is not, however, allowed to oversee senior appointments or make major decisions: for these he must consult the prime minister.

According to the cabinet’s resolution, another deputy prime minister will assume control in the event that Gen. Prawit is unable to serve as acting prime minister.