Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare Warns of Illegal Work Schemes in South Korea

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare has warned Laotian workers of human trafficking and illegal employment schemes based in South Korea.

A warning released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare states that some businesses and individuals are promoting working schemes on social media to send Lao workers to work abroad, particularly to South Korea, without obtaining proper permission from authorities.

Vientiane Times reports that the Ministry and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the continuing employment of Lao nationals as seasonal workers.

The Lao Department of Employment, under the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, signed the agreement with the district of Changchong in South Korea’s Kangwon province.

The district will ensure that all necessary employment paperwork is completed properly, that visas are obtained, and that all other requirements are met. They will also provide training, guidance, counseling, and other related services for workers.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare has assigned the Buasavanh Employment Service Company to manage Lao applicants for employment in South Korea. Applicants must be in good health and 25-45 years of age.