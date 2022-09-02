Five Ways You Can Help Flood Victims in Oudomxay

Major districts in Oudomxay Province have recently been affected by a tropical storm. Heavy flooding has led to many residents losing their homes and becoming displaced overnight. If you want to help out the flood victims, here are five verified places you could consider donating to.



These Lao organizations and provincial authorities, including Vientiane Rescue 1624, Xay District Disaster Prevention Committee, Xay District Administration, Administration of La District and BCEL OneHeart have established easy ways for donors to contribute for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Oudomxay Province.

Vientiane Rescue 1624

Vientiane Rescue 1623 is open for donation of sleeping mosquito nets, nails for construction, metal roofs, water buckets, utensils, hygienic products, clothing, school supplies and some assistance for fuel costs.

The recue team has scheduled to deliver the collected donation for flood victims on 9 September.

Contact: 030 5758588 020 or 020 99 258 847

Xay District Disaster Prevention Committee

The committee is accepting donation for dry food, drinking water, noodles, candles, flashlights, and clothes.

Contact: 020 55442294 or 020 52341555

Administration of Xay District

The administration of Xay District is happy to receive donations of primary and secondary school textbooks.

Contact: 020 9998 0669 Deputy of Governor Xay District, Mr. Phommasouk Monchandy

Administration of La District

The administration of La District is open to receive donations for any essential supplies.

Contact: 020 2257 2171 Deputy of Governor La District, Mr. Nengher.

OneHeart on BCEL one

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of BCEL One is also accepting donations to help out the flood victims. You could simply donate through the BCEL One application on your phone.

Contact: 020 58845888 or donate online via BCEL One