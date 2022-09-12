Laos Beats Guam 3-0 on Home Ground in AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Laos scored a 3-0 victory against Guam at the Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Saturday evening during the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifier Group C match.

The Laos team had a good start in the first half itself when it quickly began dominating the field by attacking Guam from all directions. Center-back player Anantaza Siphongphan also scored the team’s first goal in the 31st minute.

Anantaza got hold of the ball from the half field and swiftly navigated Guam players to reach the penalty area. He made his aim over the Guam goalkeeper and the ball hit the net in no time. This received great applause from their coach, Michael Weiss who stood up from the bench and cheered his team.

In just another eight minutes, Laos received a free-kick reward, not far from the penalty area. Captain Chanthavixay Khounthoumphone decided to step in then and he scored the second goal. The team finished playing the first half with a score of 2-0.

The second half also got off to an encouraging start, with Laos getting a penalty goal at the 54th minute. Disappointingly, Vongphachanh Phouthavong, the Lao forward, missed the shot and the ball flew over the goalpost’s top bar.

Towards the end of the game, Laos scored the third goal by open play. Phonsack Sisavath, left wing, received the ball from the right wing, took it up to the front near the goal post, and passed it to the substitute Arthit LuangLath, who scored the third goal at minute 88.

With the final whistle, Laos was declared the winner, guaranteeing the team three points to temporarily lead Group C. Palestine and Yemen who also competed on the same day finished their game with a tie at 2-2.