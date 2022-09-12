Movie + NFT, a New Entertainment Paradigm Jointly Offered by TXPC (Shanghai) Network Technologies and Art Tokyo Global

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 September 2022 – TXPC (Shanghai) Network Technologies Co., Ltd (“TXPC”) and the Singapore-based company, Art Tokyo Global Pte Ltd (“ATG”), entered into a cooperation agreement. Under this agreement, both companies will jointly market the first ever “Immersive NFT Art Film” SHIP produced by ATG, distribute the digital collectibles shown in the film, and collaborate on other strategic activities in combining movies and the Metaverse/NFTs in China. The SHIP film is revolutionary in delivering interactivity to enable movie lovers to interact with the film at cinemas or in their homes. The cinematography and user interactivity used in the film are new inventions to set a new milestone in the movie industry. Both parties will use blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies to promote the digitization of film & television and other artworks, introduce premium foreign artworks into China, and disseminate Chinese culture to the world.

The ATG executive team members from Japan and China were invited by Singapore National Arts Council (NAC) and The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to visit Singapore in August 2022. During the visit, both IMDA and NAC expressed interest in partnership with ATG to support the world premiere of the SHIP film and its plan to produce the SHIP film sequel in Singapore in 2023.

Established in 2013, TXPC has been providing online ticketing and marketing services for its 6 million members of regular movie-goers, China’s film industry, and more than 1,000 movie theaters with multiple screening auditoriums across China. Shanghai Film Corporation is a major shareholder of TXPC. TXPC created a new brand “Orange King Kong” in 2022 for its new business strategy of combining the strengths of premium entertainment content, Web 3.0 technologies, and experiential marketing services to provide high-quality, all-round digital entertainment solutions to their clients.

Mr. Naohiko KISHI, Chairman and Executive Producer of ATG, said, “We believe that the development of Web 3.0 technologies will provide more possibilities for film & television, music, dancing, and other forms of art, in the greater context of digitalization of the entertainment industry and digitally-enabled economy.” This cooperation therefore will have critical importance for introducing a new entertainment paradigm combining movies and NFTs and revolutionizing the entire industry.

