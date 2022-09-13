Toys”R”Us brings its newest store concept to west Singapore with the grand opening of a new location in JEM

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 September 2022 – This September School Holiday, Toys”R”Us is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new JEM outlet, located in the west of Singapore. As the leading retailer of toys, games, leisure equipment and educational products, Toys”R”Us has expanded its local footprint into a new part of Singapore, making it more convenient than ever for parents to access the best range of toys and children’s products with more than 11 outlets now across the island.

The new JEM store is strategically located a stone’s throw away from Jurong East MRT station, and the Jurong East bus interchange. This newest location is the first in Singapore to unveil a unique, new store concept which highlights the various stages of child development, helping parents and gift-givers more easily choose the perfect toy when shopping for their children or loved ones. The store not only provides the same exciting store experience for kids, but it is also designed to ease store navigation, simplify product selection, and enhance the overall shopping experience for adults.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Friday, September 9th at the JEM store where visitors of all ages can explore their love of learning and play, complete with a line-up of special guests, childhood character meet-and-greets and gift cards for the first 50 customers through the doors.

“At Toys”R”Us, we’re focused on bringing joy to children and making lasting memories for families across Singapore,” said Adelene Teo, General Manager of Toys”R”Us Singapore. “Toys provide entertainment, but they also play a crucial role in childhood development, helping children hone their cognitive, motor, psychosocial, emotional and linguistic skills, while fueling their imagination. This exciting new concept store in JEM, Singapore’s third-largest suburban shopping space, enables parents to clearly understand which toys are most suitable for their kids, and gives even more children the chance to enjoy magical moments inside our store and walk away with the perfect toy.”

Building on insights from parents, Toys”R”Us has redesigned the layout and signage of this newest store in Singapore to center around essential childhood development stages, such as Role Play and Dress Up, STEM and Learning, Infants and Pre-school and Creativity development, making it easier for parents to find the right product for the age and development stage of their child, and which appeals to their unique interests. Central to the store concept is this new, more intuitive navigation system and signage in which products are categorized based on type rather than the brand. For example, there is a remote-controlled vehicle section where all brands of vehicles in this category are located, helping save time and simplifying the shopping process. The store will also incorporate play areas throughout where children can touch and play with toys on display, adding to their instore experience.

We are committed to on-going engagement with customers, listening to feedback and continually evolving to provide the best range of toys that fuel a child’s imagination and the best possible shopping experience for both the parents and gift-givers.

The Grand Opening Celebration

To mark its presence in the west of Singapore, Toys”R”Us is bringing a variety of engaging experiences and special perks to visitors attending the store opening in JEM.

Toys”R”Us Business

The global Toys”R”Us brand established a local presence in September 1984, when it opened a licensed operation in Singapore. Until today, it has an extensive presence in East Asian territories and Southeast Asia under the umbrella of Toys”R”Us Asia. With a total of 11 stores located around Singapore, Toys”R”Us will continue to bring immersive story- and toy-led environment in Singapore and bring new immersive shopping experiences to our customers.

About Toys“R”Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys”R”Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child’s imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child’s development. Toys”R”Us operates 11 stores across Singapore.