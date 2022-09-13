VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Hong Kong

Robert Wang, Managing Director, AWS HK & Taiwan on the left; Franco Lan, General Manager, VMware HK & Macau on the right at VMware Cloud on AWS HK Media Launch.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 September 2022 – Today, VMware announces VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in the Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) Region. This addition extends coverage of the service to 21 regions globally. With VMware Cloud on AWS, customers in Hong Kong can run workloads across VMware vSphere-based hybrid cloud environment, with optimized access to AWS.

VMware Cloud on AWS brings VMware’s enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center software to AWS bare-metal infrastructure to run enterprise workloads more securely at scale, across both virtual machines and containers. The service features built-in Kubernetes and optimized access to 200+ native AWS services including data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver a pragmatic approach to app modernization. Built-in VMware NSX security capabilities help stop advanced, persistent threats that can move laterally within and across cloud and data center environments.

VMware and AWS have a deep and extensive partnership. Each company has created dedicated sales, solutions architects, and customer success teams to help customers realize the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS.

VMware Cloud on AWS is deployed by customers globally across a broad range of industries including transportation, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, government, education, professional services, and technology. VMware Cloud on AWS supports use cases such as application modernization, cloud migration, data center extension, disaster recovery with VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery Service, and cloud-delivered virtual desktop infrastructure. VMware and AWS have each have created dedicated sales, solutions architects, and customer success teams to help customers realize the benefits of VMware Cloud on AWS.

“The AWS partnership enables us to deliver a faster, easier, and cost-effective path to the cloud, enabling faster time-to-market and drive innovation,” said Franco Lan, General Manager, VMware Hong Kong & Macau. “Together, we are helping customers move quickly and non-disruptively to the cloud with compatibility and operational consistency across their existing VMware deployments. And once workloads are running in VMware Cloud on AWS, the service can deliver significant ongoing savings by optimizing resource utilization while ensuring better workload availability, protecting against today’s complicated and dangerous lateral threats, and enabling the next-generation of modern applications.”

“We are glad to see the AWS and VMware relationship continues to enable customers to modernize applications and innovate faster. With VMware Cloud on AWS available in AWS Asia Pacific (Hong Kong) Region, customers can now operate a consistent and seamless hybrid cloud environment that combines the VMware software with the unmatched functionality, security, and operational expertise of AWS. We look forward to working together and bringing a deeper level of value to our customers in Hong Kong, help them to drive a faster, easier, and more cost-effective digitalization journey.” said Robert Wang, Managing Director at AWS Hong Kong & Taiwan.

VMware provides customers with the choice of a broad range of strategic IT partners to help them navigate through their cloud journey. VMware enables strategic partners in Hong Kong to improve their profitability and grow their business with VMware Cloud on AWS through the VMware Partner Connect program. The program provides partners with training, financial incentives, and access to VMware expertise. Today there are more than 300 validated technology solutions available to customers for use in VMware Cloud on AWS environments.

For more information about VMware Cloud on AWS, visit: https://www.vmware.com/products/vmc-on-aws.html

Hashtag: #AmazonWebService #AWS #VMware

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.