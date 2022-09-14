Village House to Giveaway Free Ville-Jiro-kun themed NFT

Ville-Jiro-kun NFT

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 14 September 2022 – Village House, an innovative leader in real estate, in Japan, through renovating Danchi and affordable living. Village House is well known for offering apartments for rent with no deposit, no renewal fees, no key money, and no handling fees. Village House is also known for their cute mascot, Ville-Jiro-kun

For the first time in Japan, Village House is creating a limited number of Ville-Jiro-kun NFTs. A Non-Fungible Token (NFT for short) is a piece of digital art with a unique digital signature to prove ownership. Our cute mascot inspired NFTs are collectible digital versions of the beloved mascot, Ville-Jiro-kun, and we’re giving them away to a few lucky fans on Instagram and Facebook beginning July 2022.

How to enter for a chance to win – make sure you are following @villagehousejp on Instagram, comment or dm us your favorite Ville-Jiro-kun and share the NFT post on stories any time between July 6 through July 13 from your Instagram account. Alternatively, you can comment your favorite Ville-Jiro-kun on the campaign post on Facebook and visit our Facebook page, also named @villagehousejp.

By October 7th, we’ll select 10 lucky winners who will receive the unique Ville-Jiro-kun NFTs to add to their digital wallet and do what they please within the confines of the giveaway rules. For full giveaway instructions, rules and NFT ownership guidelines please click here: Giveaway Rules

If you do not want to miss out on this historic giveaway make sure to have an Instagram account, or Facebook account, and a Solana NFT compatible Digital Wallet to collect your prize. Be sure to participate for a chance to win this unique Japanese NFT.

Hashtag: #VillageHouse

About Village House

Village House provides high-quality rental properties with easy procedures at affordable prices in Japan. Starting from ¥20,000 per month, explore our promotions and discover a new life in one of our low-cost units today or follow us on Instagram @villagehousejp and Facebook. www.facebook.com/VillageHouseJP