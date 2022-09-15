Lao Airlines CEO Visits Vietnam to Discuss Expansion Plans

President of Lao Airlines State Enterprise met with airline ticket sales agents, and business partners, at the Lao Airlines branch in Ho Chi Minh City at the end of August to evaluate a possible increase in flights to the city.

Mr. Khamla Phommavanh, President of Lao Airlines State Enterprise, thanked and congratulated everyone on the successful restarting of flights in the Vientiane-Pakse-Ho Chi Minh-Pakse-Vientiane route. The resumption of flights on this popular route has been lauded by tourists as well.

Mr. Phommavanh also met and discussed about engineering and aircraft maintenance with Aerotechnic Indochina Pte Ltd. He also met Mr. Frank Kays, CEO of Intelisys, to talk about improving Lao Airlines’ passenger service system.

On the last day of the visit, the president held a meeting with the Managing Director of Vietjet Airlines, Mr. Dinh Viet Phuong, where both airlines exchanged views on the restoration of aviation in the region in the context of the epidemic of Covid-19.

They also discussed about mutual cooperation in aircraft maintenance and join hands on commercial marketing work to expand the network of both airlines.