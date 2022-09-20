Lao Thiao Lao is Back!

The Lao Thiao Lao campaign, which was launched in September 2020, to promote domestic tourism and support hospitality businesses within the country, is now back after a brief hiatus.

With support from the European Union in Laos and the SUSTOUR Laos project, this one-of-a-kind online campaign will continue its efforts to encourage domestic travel. It will urge local travelers to experience the sights and sounds of their wonderful country replete with mountains, waterfalls, and the most gorgeous countryside.

“The Lao Thiao Lao marketing campaign is playing a crucial role in reviving tourism and hospitality businesses to help them recover from the country’s lockdown. Through our EU support to this campaign, we hope to foster the “build back better” spirit by promoting sustainable tourism,” says Ina Marciulinyte, the European Union Ambassador to Laos.

Lao Thiao Lao is a unique public-private partnership, where the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC), the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MoICT), the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI), and leading tourism and hospitality businesses collaborate to aid in the promotion of domestic tourism, with the LNCCI leading the campaign’s implementation.

“The campaign will widely promote concepts of sustainable tourism as well as gender equality and child protection among domestic tourists which is a priority for Plan International Laos”, says Connor Bedard, the Project Manager of the SUSTOUR Laos Project.

Since its launch two years ago, the Lao Thiao Lao campaign has garnered overwhelming support on social media, and close to 92,000 people follow its Facebook page for travel-related updates within the country. The Facebook page also runs exciting activities and contests with great prizes like free holidays and air tickets on offer, to generate interest and engagement among users.

Visit the Lao Thiao Lao Facebook page to find out more about the campaign and how you can plan your next trip to Laos.