Body of Singer Inteng Keobouala Found in Mekong River

Rescuers found the body of Lao Mor lam singer Inteng Keobouala early this morning in the Mekong River near Mounlapamok District, Champasack Province.



A two-day search for the body was made after the singer was seen jumping from the Laos-Japan Bridge spanning the Mekong River at approximately 10 am on Monday in an apparent suicide.

An empty vehicle was found at the scene, which police traced to Ms. Inteng.

Nearby fishermen immediately provided assistance in the search for the woman’s body yesterday, while emergency services volunteers were later called to join the effort.

A post on the singer’s Facebook page, believed to be a suicide note, sends apologies to the singer’s parents, siblings, colleagues, and husband, as well as to those who had loaned her money.

Early reports suggest that Ms. Inteng, a resident of Phonthong District in Champasack Province, may have taken her life due to financial debts.