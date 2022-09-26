Laos Judo Athlete Wins Bronze in International Judo Championship

A member of the Lao judo team has taken home a bronze medal at the Thailand International Judo Championship 2022 in Chiang Rai on Saturday.

Khamsy Khounnivath, one of the four athletes who participated in the 66 kg category, won a bronze medal on the first day of the competition, while the team managed to come fifth overall.

The event was held over two days and saw participation from ten teams, namely—Cambodia, Laos, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the Chiang Rai provincial team.

The goal of the competition was to improve the abilities of local Judo athletes so they can compete on an equal footing with international athletes.