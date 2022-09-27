LM SOELLE presents GlowMax Collagen Oral Spray — endorsed by Manner’s Sulin — A game changer in the fight against dullness and dehydration for the city woman

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2022 – Popular Singapore brand LM Soelle has appointed Manner’s star celebrity Sulin Ip as the product endorser for GlowMAX Collagen Oral Spray, a first-of-its-kind concentrated VERISOL® collagen oral spray. GlowMAX is designed precisely for the busy women in city lives juggling her day-to-day hustle with skin health. Active ingredients such as Bioactive Collagen Peptides, Vitamin C, and Blueberry Extract make it a wonder product that strengthens the collagen metabolism of skin from the inside, enhancing hydration and skin elasticity while preventing skin damage or wrinkles. With 1ml of collagen spray packed with 3000mg of collagen nutrients, GlowMAX is the busy woman’s newest solution for a much-needed boost to skin health.

GlowMAX collagen oral spray addresses the main concerns of women with regards to ageing skin including:

Enhance hydration Reverse the effects of ageing skin

GlowMAX effectively increases skin moisture and prevents the formation of wrinkles by stimulating skin metabolism and the formation of new collagen:

Premium patented bioactive collagen peptides (VERISOL®)

Advanced micro encapsulated collagen technology to enhance absorption

Contains high concentration of collagen in just a few drops

Manufactured in GMP certified facility

Convenient (On the Go)

Halal – certified

About LM Soelle™

The skincare brand Le Miracle De Soelle, which means “A miracle of Sophistication and Elegance,” represents the essence behind what it is to be a resilient woman. It is also the story of the two great friends, Dr. Juliana Latif and Dr. Wenus Ho. They both are medical doctors with over a decade of experience, and co-run Fusion Medical Group in Singapore. The inspiration to create their skincare products is drawn from their own journey.

The products are formulated from their years of experience and understanding of science-driven research to achieve optimal efficacy. It is with a unique blend of premium and proprietary ingredients that LM Soelle™️ products aim to tackle everyday skin problems for the modern woman with ease.