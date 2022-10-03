Laos Government Presents Medal to Chinese Casino Operator

The Government of Laos formally presented a Medal of Bravery to renowned Chinese businessman, Zhao Wei, on Saturday.

Mr. Zhao Wei, President of the Executive Council of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone and President of Dok Ngiew Kham Group, was officially awarded the Medal of Bravery, Second Class, on the evening of 1 October to honor his efforts and contribution to national defense and national public security in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

The ceremony was attended by Bokeo Provincial Governor, Mr. Bouakhong Nammavong, Head of the Political Division of the Bokeo Army Command, Col. Bounmy Phamixay, as well as the Tonpheung District Governor, members of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone Administrative Committee, as well as representatives from Dok Ngiew Kham Group.

The Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone celebrated its 15th anniversary in April this year.

The Zone, located along the Mekong River in Ton Pheung District, Bokeo Province, borders Myanmar and Thailand at a point in the Mekong where the three countries meet, lending the area its name.

It was developed by Dok Ngiew Kham Group under a 50-year concession signed by the Government of Laos in 2007. The company holds a concession on 3,000 hectares of land, as well as a 7,000 hectares protected area.

According to the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Zone was developed to promote investment and infrastructure in Bokeo. It now boasts paved streets, retail shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, and a brand new international airport.