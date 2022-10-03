Tectura hires Karinna Boey to be Chief Marketing Officer

Tectura provides business process consulting, implementation, and support services across an array of primarily Microsoft ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence, Cloud and Mobility solutions to companies across Asia. With more than 6000 clients, Tectura leverages its expertise in Microsoft Dynamics technology and proprietary business consultancy in selected vertical industries to enable customers to improve competitive advantage.
Tectura is the most highly awarded independent Microsoft Enterprise partner in the Asia region. Having been continually awarded Dynamics partner of the year continually since 2004 amongst other recognitions and awards. Tectura has more than 400 professional team members across 11 offices 7 countries in Asia.
