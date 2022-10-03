Tectura hires Karinna Boey to be Chief Marketing Officer

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 October 2022 – Tectura, a leading business consultancy, today announced that they have hired Karinna Boey as Chief Marketing Officer to help scale the company’s business. Karinna was most recently the APAC Marketing Director of Malwarebytes where she is responsible for all marketing, channel and branding activities in the region. She brings along vast experience in enterprise marketing and has deep knowledge in commercial go-to-market strategy that will help with Tectura’s growth plans. Karinna also had been in various marketing leadership positions at Fortinet, Microsoft, and Cisco.

Tectura provides business process consulting, implementation, and support services across an array of primarily Microsoft ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence, Cloud and Mobility solutions to companies across Asia. With more than 6000 clients, Tectura leverages its expertise in Microsoft Dynamics technology and proprietary business consultancy in selected vertical industries to enable customers to improve competitive advantage.

Tectura is the most highly awarded independent Microsoft Enterprise partner in the Asia region. Having been continually awarded Dynamics partner of the year continually since 2004 amongst other recognitions and awards. Tectura has more than 400 professional team members across 11 offices 7 countries in Asia.

