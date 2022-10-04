Winter Likely to Arrive Late this Year

Thailand’s Meteorological department has informed that winter will be arriving a week later this year.

Cold weather is projected for the region between the last week of October and the end of February. The minimum temperature in Bangkok is expected to be 15°C and northern regions are expected to report colder minimum temperatures of around 8-9°C.

Although the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology in Laos has not yet updated residents on the arrival of winter, temperatures are likely to hover around what has been reported for Thailand.

December and January are anticipated to be the colder months when temperatures will drop to below 8°C with some frosts in the mountains. Upper Thailand will see an average minimum temperature of around 20-21°C.

The Southern region of Thailand should have frequent rains in November and December, especially on the east coast with temperatures hovering between 16-22.9°C. Tropical storms are also likely to originate in the Gulf of Thailand which could lead to heavy rainfall and wind waves that are 3-4m high.