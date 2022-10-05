Vietnam Confirms its First Case of Monkeypox

A 35-year-old woman who has recently returned to Ho Chi Minh City from Dubai has been diagnosed with the disease, the Vietnam health ministry announced on Monday.

VNexpress reports that the woman returned to Vietnam on September 22 and the next day, headed to a hospital, for a diagnosis, after she displayed symptoms like fatigue, chills, muscle aches, headaches, coughing, and developed rashes across her body.

She was transferred and isolated at the Ho Chi Minh Hospital of Dermatology and Venereology, where she was suspected to be infected with Monkeypox. She was then confirmed as the first case of Monkeypox in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health.

The woman is currently being treated at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases and her health is stable. All of her close contacts are being monitored at the moment.

Laos has also been monitoring the possibility of Monkeypox transmission since May by screening international travelers and requesting travel history wherever required.

As per figures reported on Monday, 106 countries around the world have confirmed over 68,000 Monkeypox cases and reported 25 deaths from the viral disease.