Pakngum Police Arrest Man With Over 23,000 Amphetamine Pills

A drug dealer carrying over 23,000 amphetamine pills was detained in Pakngum by the police.

The Anti-narcotics agency of Pakngum Public Security recently arrested a man for being in possession of 23,505 amphetamine pills. The police were on the lookout after receiving a call from a resident complained to them about the rampant drug trafficking in the province.

The drug dealer claimed he had purchased 18 bundles of 36,000 amphetamine pills and was supplying drugs to teenagers on his motorcycle until he was caught and detained in the afternoon with 23,505 amphetamine pills remaining with him.

The 37-year-old man informed the police that he lived in Vientiane’s Naxaythong province. He also admitted that he had been selling illegal substances since the beginning of the year. He stated that he purchased narcotics from a man who lived in the same district as him, and sold him 12,000 pills every time he requisitioned them, and that he has purchased drugs from this individual numerous times.

The police is currently investigating further to see if they can arrest more people in relation to this incident.