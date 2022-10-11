Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, AUSIM, The Reference Association In the field of Information Systems and Digital in Morocco, Under the theme of “Digital Nation, Unleash the potential ” is holding the 6th edition of “les Assises de l’AUSIM”

RABAT, MOROCCO – African Media Agency – 11 October 2022Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Association of Users of Information Systems in Morocco will organize from October 26th to 28th in Marrakesh, the 6th edition of its “Assises de l’AUSIM” under the theme “Digital Nation, Unleash the potential”. The focus of this edition will be on the new development model, a topic that is perfectly in line with Morocco’s present development and how digital might benefit it.

Hicham Chiguer, President of AUSIM declares: “The challenge of this 6th edition of the “Assises de l’AUSIM” is to underline the benefits of the Digital in our society to make Morocco’s ambition of becoming a “Digital Nation,” a reality, it is necessary to build, through this convergence of energies, a true digital awareness among all citizens. He also adds “that’s why AUSIM launched its new Vision ”IMPACT” that match perfectly with this acceleration”.

Morocco is no stranger to such technological movements and the country has indeed rich Tech talents. Many highly skilled engineers, trained in the most prestigious universities have chosen to come to Morocco and contribute to its development. Moreover, many Moroccan universities offer outstanding Tech training programs. Moroccan talents are outstanding, hardworking, and eager to succeed. I’m delighted that this conference gathers top experts from around the world.

So being one of the major gatherings of the digital world on a national and African scale, and without forgetting its resonance with the worldwide digital ecosystem, this new edition of “les Assises de l’AUSIM” could not address this subject without interacting with the government instances”.

The report on the New Development Model conducted by the Benmoussa team highlighted the digital aspect of Morocco’s ambition to build its digital sovereignty. However, this strategic vision of governance presupposes the implementation of prerequisites. Among these, an effective “digital nation” transition is an essential prerequisite for and the necessary assets to begin this revolution”.

A few weeks away from the high digital mass, the President of AUSIM launched a real plea for mobilizing the intelligentsia of the ecosystem to create a real “citizen awareness in favor of digital”. “This long-awaited digital nation concerns us all. Its construction requires the involvement of all players close to the digital ecosystem. “This gathering is an opportunity to move beyond abstract ideas and bring out a roadmap for the emergence of a real Moroccan digital nation. Indeed, Morocco’s actions over the past ten years eloquently attest to the ambitions that the Kingdom has, ” adds Hicham Chiguer.

“Les Assises de l’AUSIM” for high number of CIOs and Digital leaders become the international space to address the major topics in the news within the digital world. Taking place over three days, this edition will be particularly innovative in several aspects, with a very rich scientific program as well as a variety of renowned experts. It also promises a new dynamic through several side events.

Hashtag: #AUSIM

About AUSIM:

The Association of Information Systems Users in Morocco (AUSIM) supports its member organizations in their digital transformation projects and provides its community with high-value-added ideas and advice. AUSIM offers a multitude of services and innovative programs and provides its community with several forums for networking, exchanging, sharing, and reflecting together on common problems and solutions to ensure the success of digitization projects. “To join AUSIM is not only to belong to the most influential community in the IS and Digital sector in Morocco, but also to share, but exchange and activities also contribute to the promotion of information systems and Digital in Morocco ”.

For Registration: www.assisesausim.ma