Laos, Australia Celebrate 70 Years of Diplomacy

Laos and Australia’s foreign ministers met on Monday to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations and discuss upgrading bilateral ties to further strengthen their longstanding partnership.

Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met with Penny Wong, Australia’s foreign minister, in Australia to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The official visit by the Deputy PM was made from October 9 to 11.

The two ministers agreed to expand collaboration in areas of economy and trade, investment, and tourism by encouraging increased cooperation between the chambers of commerce and industry of the two nations.

According to the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the initiative will boost investment collaboration and business partnerships in the mining, agricultural, education, banking, and energy sectors.

The two nations will continue to support one another in the regional and international arenas, particularly within United Nations and other international organizations as Laos is serving as ASEAN Country Coordinator for Australia from 2021 to 2024. It has vowed to also urge for more cooperation between ASEAN and Australia in the coming years.

Honoured to meet with Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. Together, we planted a tree at @ANBG to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations – and as an enduring symbol of the growth of Australia and Laos' friendship. pic.twitter.com/CMSUs903x6 — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 10, 2022

To celebrate the special occasion, the two ministers planted a friendship tree in the Australian National Botanical Garden in Canberra to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Australia.

Laos and Australia established diplomatic relations on 15 January 1952.