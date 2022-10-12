Novo Nordisk launches ‘Your Weight Can’t Wait’ Campaign to raise awareness of adolescents with obesity

This campaign aims to create awareness of obesity as a medical disease, focusing on adolescents in the society, and encourages caregivers & healthcare providers to be proactive to tackle its consequences

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 October 2022 – Novo Nordisk proudly launched Your Weight Can’t Wait campaign addressing the increase in prevalence of adolescents with obesity in Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2017 to 2021, the proportion of students who were overweight (BMI-for-age at or above the 90th percentile) in schools (primary, secondary and pre-university levels) has increased from 13% to 16%. In 2021, The Weight Management Clinic at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) reported a 12 per cent increase in such cases as compared to 2019, while the Division of Paediatric Endocrinology at National University Hospital (NUH) reported a 15 per cent increase[1], Even more alarming is the fact that such cases are often under-reported. If left unchecked, adolescent obesity would lead to a myriad of health and psychological issues later in life.

A modern solution for a longstanding issue

With the purpose of driving change to defeat chronic diseases, Novo Nordisk has made it a priority to tackle the issue of adolescent obesity. Using a multi-pronged approach, Your Weight Can’t Wait campaign aims to not only increase awareness regarding the dangers of obesity amongst adolescents and their caregivers, but to also encourage them to seek more information on obesity and management options while also addressing the stigma surrounding obesity that can be inherent in society.

This will be achieved by collaborating with notable social media figures through #ywcwchallenge, a physical challenge taking place on various social media platforms involving both strength and balance, where participants balance an apple on their head and perform 10 squats. This activity will remind everyone upon the importance of keeping active, thereby raising awareness on obesity.

For the face of the campaign, Novo Nordisk is proud to present an adorable otter as a mascot. Ottese the otter is an animal that is truly emblematic to the little island-state of Singapore with its famously tight-knit families. Novo Nordisk believes that Ottese will serve the campaign well, serving as a reminder that adolescent obesity should not be an issue that is faced alone, but with the help of a strong and cohesive family unit.

Supporting adolescents with obesity has never been more important in the current environment that has highlighted obesity as a significant risk factor for COVID-19. The Your Weight Can’t Wait campaign aims to increase knowledge and change the narrative around obesity in Singapore. Through this campaign, people with obesity and their families can learn more about the causes and consequences of obesity and find tools to help them to seek professional help to better manage this chronic disease.

For more information, please visit: www.yourweightcantwait.com

Hashtag: #NovoNordisk

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark. Their purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, and rare blood and rare endocrine diseases.

This is a disease awareness message brought to you by Novo Nordisk Singapore. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional in the event of any medical query or emergency – and please do not attempt to self-diagnose or treat any medical condition on your own.