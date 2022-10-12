SL Aesthetic Clinches Xeomin Highest Achiever Asia Pacific Award

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 12 October 2022 – SL Aesthetic Clinic is pleased to have received The Xeomin Highest Achiever Asia Pacific at Merz Aesthetics 7th Golden Record Award (GRA) on 28 September 2022. Given to the leading providers of XEOMIN®, this award is meant to recognise and thank SL Aesthetic Clinic for their efforts. This is the second year SL Aesthetic Clinic has won this award, the first being in 2021.

Dr. Kelvin Chua, Founder and Medical Director of SL Aesthetic Clinic, shared his appreciation for the award. “We’re delighted to receive the XEOMIN® Highest Achiever Asia Pacific Award as the top user for South East Asia (including Vietnam and Philippines). This award reflects our wealth of experience administering XEOMIN® treatments here in Singapore. We would like to express our gratitude to Merz Aesthetics, the distributor of XEOMIN®, and the GRA organiser for this acknowledgement.”

Founded in the 2000s, SL Aesthetic offers a variety of FDA-approved, CE-marked, or HSA-approved minimal to non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments in Singapore. This includes their offering of XEOMIN®, a pure type of botulinum neurotoxin that can help treat skin issues such as wrinkles and frown lines.

XEOMIN® is the only type of purified botulinum neurotoxin type A that is free from complexing proteins. This leads to less development of antibodies and reduced incidence of reaction and tolerance to the effects of neurotoxins. Produced in Germany, it was developed to help improve the appearance of frown lines between the eyebrows and crow’s feet around the eyes. XEOMIN® can temporarily reduce the frown lines as it acts on nerve endings in muscles to prevent muscle fibres from contracting.

With this award, SL Aesthetic Clinic remains aligned with its ultimate objective, which is to enable those seeking beauty treatments to develop into the best version of themselves. For more information, you can visit SL Aesthetic Clinic’s official website or contact them at + 65 6235 3246 .

About SL Aesthetic Clinic:

SL Aesthetic Clinic offers a continuously-updated array of minimal to non-invasive, FDA-approved, CE-marked, or HSA-approved medical aesthetic treatments in Singapore. The end goal is to empower you to become the best version of yourself.

Our Singapore doctors are medically trained and possess the various certification s of competence recognised by the Singapore Medical Council’s Aesthetic Practice Oversight Committee (APOC).

Dedicated to bringing clients an array of beauty enhancing services, SL Aesthetic Clinic has been in the aesthetic services industry since the 2000s. Offering augmentation via non-invasive facelifts and fillers, our doctors strive to help clients look their best selves. SL Aesthetic Clinic takes pride in going beyond expectations. We believe that patrons are more than just paying customers; they are connections, friends that make what we are today.

Some of the top services offered at SL Aesthetic Clinic include Fotona6D Pro, a proprietary protocol developed by SL Aesthetic Clinic for effective, painless and non-invasive facelift; FUE Hair Transplant, Pico Laser for rejuvenation, pigmentation and tattoo removal; Rosacea Laser which improves the symptoms of rosacea by treating its root cause; skin boosters and dermal fillers which hydrate and improve skin quality, as well as to correct deep wrinkles and scars; and liposuction.

SL Aesthetic Clinic is part of SL Aesthetic Group which also owns SkinLab The Medical Spa and TrichoLab, which offers scalp care services backed by medical science.