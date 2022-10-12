Vetter drives its sustainability campaign forward

Tangible ecological, economic, and social engagement in all areas of the company

Repeat participation in Baden Wuerttemberg’s Sustainability Days

Greater inclusion of employees due to involvement in various initiatives

Awards pay tribute to a comprehensive sustainability strategy

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 12 October 2022 – Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has in place a comprehensive sustainability strategy that has made it a pioneer in this energy-intensive industry. The family-owned company is undertaking numerous initiatives aimed at making sustainability manifest in all facets for employees and acts as a motivator in encouraging them to participate. For the second time in a row, Vetter participated in a full week of life activities in the recent Sustainability Days of Baden-Wuerttemberg’s Sustainability Network. “To just speak about the topic of sustainability does not give it the credit it is due,” says Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. “That is why we are part of a proactive network of other companies. We need a strong community for sustainable development and we work hard to include all employees in the process.” Within this context, the CDMO has launched numerous sustainability activities that include various participatory events and lectures. This includes an information booth that traveled among company sites. Its aim is to sensitize all employees to the issue of sustainability and offer them easy-to-implement, hands-on suggestions that can enable greater sustainability in their professional and private lives.

Ceremonial presentation of the Sustainable Impact Award 2022 to Vetter with (from left to right): Henryk Badack (Senior Vice President Technical Services/Internal Project Management), Peter Soelkner (Managing Director), Anke Herrig (Director of HR Development), Veronika Winter (Team Leader Occupational Health Management) and Prof. Dr. Anabel Ternès von Hattburg, Managing Director at International Institute for Sustainability Management (IISM).

By joining the Germany-wide initiative KLIMARETTER – LEBENSRETTER (Climate Saver – Life Saver), Vetter is offering a visible incentive for its staff. The initiative unites companies in the health industry behind climate protection and supports them in helping to make the positive impact of their actions more visible and substantial. For example, an online presence shows participants how much can be saved by eating less meat or using green mobility.

The comprehensive commitment to sustainability has been widely acclaimed and has also been awarded prizes. Recently, the company won the TOP-KLIMA-ENGAGEMENT 2023 (Top Climate Engagement 2023) seal from FOR OUR PLANET, the sustainability program of the Burda publishing house, in cooperation with the German news magazine FOCUS. For Vetter, sustainable measures that benefit employees are particularly important. In this context, the CDMO was awarded first place in the Sustainable Impact Awards for the category Social Impact on Employees. This prize is awarded by the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche and Generali Deutschland to the most attractive employers among medium-sized companies and is focused on employee satisfaction.

“We take a holistic view of sustainability within our company,” says Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner, “By doing so, we keep our attention keenly focused on the balance between ecology, economy, and social commitment.” This year for the first time, Vetter revealed the measures being taken thus far and its vision for the future in a comprehensive sustainability report. The report showed how strongly the sustainability strategy was anchored within the framework of its EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) management. Vetter has already successfully implemented approximately 100 efficiency projects over the past ten years. For example, over 31 million kWh of energy was already saved. In addition, all of the company’s sites worldwide have been CO 2 -neutral since 2021. “As a family-owned company, we handle the finite resources and our society carefully with the aim of being a good example for our industry,” says Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner in summarizing the company-wide approach.

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing more than 5,700 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.