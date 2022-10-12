ViewQwest sees growing demand for bespoke enterprise network and security solutions in the Philippines

Weaknesses of traditional network and security models magnified amidst expansion of digital transformation and widespread adoption of cloud applications and hybrid workforce

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 12 October 2022 – Business enterprises in the Philippines are increasingly opting for bespoke enterprise network and security solutions, alongside its peers in Southeast Asia. ViewQwest, a leading and award-winning regional telecommunications and Managed Security Services provider (MSSP), which has seen a surge in demand for its services in the country, revealed this in a select media briefing with key media publications here today. The company was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Vignesa Moorthy and Chief Marketing Officer Jurist Francisco-Gamban.

“In the Philippines, there is widespread enterprise adoption of cloud applications and the hybrid workforce as companies pursue continued digital transformation. Large enterprises with archipelago-wide branch networks and a distributed workforce require high-performance, high-availability and high-security access to their corporate network and resources – all while streamlining operations, driving cost savings and enabling business agility. This has magnified the weaknesses of traditional network and security models, and created the growing need for secure access service edge (SASE) and software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services,” Vignesa Moorthy commented.

The Managed SASE and SD-WAN from ViewQwest converge networking and security services into one unified solution, replacing legacy data centre-oriented security with cloud-based architecture and places network and security controls on the edge, instead of the corporate data centre. Designed to fully support and deliver the highest performance for applications hosted in data centres and the cloud, including software as a service (SaaS), the solutions combine to enable enterprises to implement secure access from anywhere, allowing companies to reap enhanced protection and network performance, while reducing costs and complexity.

Localised understanding of unique regional needs

ViewQwest has been rolling out its Managed SASE and SD-WAN offerings across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, with services designed and implemented to address the unique needs of large and highly distributed domestic and regional enterprises in the region. The offerings take into account the unique challenges in the region, including diverse connectivity and inconsistent network quality, rising bandwidth costs, data residency and data sovereignty requirements, and a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.

With a deep understanding of the Philippine market and the general Southeast Asian market, built on ViewQwest’s experience from large-scale enterprise projects, the company is cost-effectively delivering a simplified and high-availability network that provides superior network and application performance, as well as best-of-breed secure access to any remote user, branch office or device.

“We help customers transform their network and security architecture with confidence. Leveraging our telco DNA, we have built the most cost-effective, high-performance and reliable networking solutions integrated with our certified best-of-breed SASE capabilities from leading global cybersecurity leaders such as Palo Alto Networks. This allows us to create differentiated services that address unique security demands across our markets and customers – a distinct advantage that ViewQwest offers to enterprises in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia,” added Vignesa Moorthy.

ViewQwest has been named by Palo Alto Networks as a Next Wave MSSP Innovator. ViewQwest Philippines offers a complete range of global connectivity, SASE, SD-WAN and managed services required for enterprise network and security transformation. Since entering the Philippine market in 2019, ViewQwest has grown its clientele and now supports the needs of top Philippine enterprises across various industries.

About ViewQwest

Established in 2001, ViewQwest is a leading telecommunications service provider of domestic and global connectivity, managed SASE, SD-WAN and other network and security solutions. It has been consistently recognised as Singapore’s fastest Fixed Network Provider in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Ookla Speedtest Intelligence. In 2021, Ookla also named ViewQwest the Most Consistent Fixed Network in Singapore. It has also been named one of Palo Alto Networks’ Top Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP) for 2022.

In 2016, ViewQwest expanded into Malaysia as a fully-licensed operator with Network Facility Provider (NFP), Network Service Provider (NSP) and Application Service Provider (ASP) licences, offering managed networks and security services as well as residential broadband services. In 2019, it commenced commercial operations in the Philippines and in 2022, expanded into Hong Kong to further extend its market coverage for Managed SASE, SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions to top Southeast Asian enterprises.

