DocDoc and QBE launch Asia’s first proactive group health insurance solution

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 October 2022 – DocDoc today announced a collaboration with QBE Singapore to launch a differentiated group health insurance product: Group Medical Prestige. This product will be offered to employers through partnerships with leading brokers in Singapore starting October 2022 and subsequently other markets in Asia in time to come.

In a market where incumbents tackle inefficiencies retrospectively, largely with analog systems, Group Medical Prestige represents Asia’s first data-driven proactive health insurance solution. Powered by DocDoc’s AI engine: the Heuristic for Outcome, Price and Experience (HOPE), Group Medical Prestige empowers members with the personalised information they need to make informed decisions across Asia’s largest and most data-rich doctor network.

For DocDoc, this collaboration personifies our evolution from an insurance technology provider to becoming the primary architect of game changing health insurance solutions. For QBE, this collaboration marks an exciting opportunity in the fastest growing segment of insurance in Asia and the prospect of becoming the preferred health insurer for employers and their employees.

Cole Sirucek, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DocDoc commented, “We are ecstatic to partner with QBE Singapore in advancing our collective vision of enabling a more resilient future through innovation. The health insurance market in Asia has witnessed an increasing number of exits that underpin issues centred around profitability and scale. We believe that this is driven by legacy inertia within the industry preventing innovation and the transition to a digital, member-centric approach. DocDoc harnesses cutting edge clinical informatics and artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency of health service management. We aim to make obsolete legacy approaches through automation and personalisation thereby reducing inefficiencies and improving member experiences.”

Ronak Shah, Chief Executive Officer at QBE Singapore commented, “The collaboration with DocDoc holds steadfast to our ongoing commitment to leverage digital technologies to provide a user-centric experience for employers and employees alike. DocDoc’s approach to simplifying employee’s experience in finding care is exactly what the industry needs. Moving forward, we remain focused on creating a customer-centric business that is increasingly digitally enabled.”

About DocDoc

DocDoc is reimagining health insurance for the 21st century and beyond. The company is built on the fundamental belief that the world needs a better way to access, consume, and pay for healthcare. To achieve this, we built a proactive digital insurance platform that learns and improves with each interaction, empowering employers and their employees to achieve optimal healthcare outcomes, efficient pricing, and a personalised and convenient customer experience. Our end-to-end digital health ecosystem makes it easy for employees to navigate their healthcare journey – from finding the right care to processing and paying medical bills quickly.

About QBE Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd

QBE has been in Singapore since 1891. QBE is a trusted provider of specialist expertise and professional insurance services. Our insurance specialists develop leading-edge products that are client-focused, delivering cover tailored to deal with everything from complex risks to more simple and straightforward insurance needs. QBE Singapore is part of the International Division of QBE Insurance Group Limited. QBE Insurance is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, headquartered in Sydney, and operates in 27 countries.