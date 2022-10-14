Japan Supports Promotion of Disability-Inclusive Communities in Laos

The Government of Japan has provided grant assistance worth USD 321,573 to support the promotion of disability-inclusive communities in Laos.

The grant contract was signed at the Embassy of Japan in Laos on 5 October between Mr. Nakano Junya, Minister of Japan to Laos, and Mr. Mineshima Kosuke, Vientiane Office Representative, Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR Japan), a Japanese non-profit organization.

The grant will fund activities in the second year of the three-year project entitled “Promotion of Disability Inclusive Communities in Laos”

The project in Oudomxay Province will operate in three main areas. It will facilitate the network of people with disabilities (PWDs), their families, and village committees to raise awareness of disability issues. It will also support the establishment and operation of self-help groups consisting of PWDs and their family for vocations like growing mushrooms, raising goats, and repairing motorbikes. Lastly, it will strive for the improvement of accessibility for PWDs by installing barrier-free access facilities in public places and by referring them to the Center for Medical Rehabilitation.

AAR Japan is set to cooperate with the regional office of the Lao Disabled People’s Association (LDPA) in Oudomxay Province to work on each activity in the project.

The commitment to supporting people with disabilities in Laos, AAR Japan has been active since 1999.

AAR’s Japan’s contributions include the provision of wheelchairs, the promotion of para-sports and assisting more disabled persons to access employment.