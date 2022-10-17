Israeli Tourist Drowns During his Trip to Laos

The Foreign Ministry of Israel stated that a tourist who was on a trip across Asia and visited Laos had drowned in the country.



The man has been identified as a 24-year-old who was visiting Laos during his journey across Asia after the completion of his military service. He was traveling with his friends who informed his family of his demise.

The Foreign Ministry informed in its statement that the consular service of Israel in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Thailand have been working together and are in touch with the family of the victim to arrange the transport of his remains back to Israel.

Several weeks ago, another Israeli tourist was found dead in his hotel room in the Sandakphu mountain region in India. He was found by a guide whom he had hired for a tour but failed to show up.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old, Natan Levi by the local police, who didn’t suspect foul play due to the lack of injuries and said he died of natural causes.

Many Israelis tend to travel the world, embarking on long journeys to mark the completion of their mandatory tenure in the army. Southeast Asia is said to be a popular destination for many of them.