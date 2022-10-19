Laos Attends Bilateral Partnership Commission in Luxembourg

The Lao delegation attended the 14th Bilateral Partnership Commission with the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to discuss the progress on the implementation of the fourth indicative cooperation program and bilateral relations between Laos and Luxembourg.

On 14 October, the Minister of Planning and Investment of Laos, Dr. Khamjane Vongphosy, accompanied by representatives from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National University of Laos, traveled to Luxembourg to take part in the 14th bilateral Partnership Commission between the governments of Laos and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The Partnership Commission, chaired by the Luxembourg Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg, Mr. Franz Fayot, took stock of the implementation of the current Indicative Cooperation Program (ICP 4) between Laos and Luxembourg and set the priorities and actions of the new Indicative Cooperation Program (ICP 5, 2023-2027).

It provided the opportunity to address the bilateral relations between the two countries beyond development cooperation.

This year Laos and Luxembourg are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Laos has been a partner country of the Luxembourg Development Cooperation since 1997.

The 4th ICP (2016-2022) has a budget of EUD 99 million and focuses on the priority sectors of health, rural development, vocational training in tourism and hospitality as well as the promotion of the rule of law, good governance, and access to justice.

Luxembourg is one of the most important European donors in Laos and plays a leading role in the Team Europe Strategy (2021-2025) for Laos.

The Partnership Commission also highlighted the multi-actor partnerships of the Luxembourg Development Cooperation established in Laos, particularly with multilateral agencies, universities, research institutes, and civil society.